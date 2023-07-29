Contrasting Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 5 3 0 2.38 Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $6.82, indicating a potential upside of 333.38%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -25.62% -8.46% -3.48% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Volatility and Risk

Cresco Labs has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, indicating that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.65 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.22 Exactus $2.07 million 0.00 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Exactus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Exactus on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections and fruit-forward gummies under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. Cresco Labs Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Exactus

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

