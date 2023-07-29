Critical Contrast: Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s 1.67% 2.95% 1.11% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.76% 24.04% 5.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $587.10 million 2.14 $10.85 million $0.24 95.13 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.60 $131.88 million $4.24 22.11

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portillo’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 4 2 0 2.14

Portillo’s currently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $103.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Volatility and Risk

Portillo’s has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc. owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. The company's gift shops comprise various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

