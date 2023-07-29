BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) vs. Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Critical Contrast

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) and Huatai Securities (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BGC Partners and Huatai Securities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huatai Securities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

BGC Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.59%. Given BGC Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Huatai Securities.

This table compares BGC Partners and Huatai Securities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BGC Partners 2.29% 47.88% 8.33% Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BGC Partners and Huatai Securities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BGC Partners $1.80 billion 0.95 $48.71 million $0.11 40.28 Huatai Securities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Huatai Securities.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Huatai Securities on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back-office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, the company offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the BGC, BGC Partners, BGC Trader, GFI, GFI Ginga, CreditMatch, Fenics, Fenics.com, FMX, Sunrise Brokers, Poten & Partners, RP Martin, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, and Lucera brand names. Further, it provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; and option pricing and analysis tools. Additionally, the company offers LumeFX, a distributed FX platform with managed infrastructure and software stack; LumeMarkets, a multi-asset class aggregation platform, Connect, a global SDN for rapid provisioning of connectivity to counter-parties, and Compute, an on-demand, co-located compute services in financial data centers. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd., a security company, provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services. It also offers institutional investment banking services, such as equity and bond underwriting, financial consultancy, and over-the-counter business services for enterprises, institutions, and governments; cross-border proprietary and credit derivative products and services; custodian and fund services, including settlement, liquidation, reporting, and valuation services, as well as margin trading and other value-added services to various asset management institutions; and professional research and consulting services. In addition, the company provides private equity fund and asset management services for securities and futures companies, funds, etc. Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

