Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Head to Head Analysis

Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clene are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,407.31% -186,112.34% -335.98% Clene -5,151.64% N/A -112.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 26.73 -$29.72 million N/A N/A Clene $470,000.00 125.11 -$29.92 million ($0.39) -1.92

Analyst Recommendations

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clene.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Clene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Clene 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sonnet BioTherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.35, indicating a potential upside of 2,939.65%. Clene has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,055.56%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Clene.

Risk & Volatility

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clene has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Clene shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Clene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clene beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Clene

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases. The company's products also include CNM-AgZn17, a gel polymer suspension of silver and zinc ions that is being developed for the treatment of infectious diseases and to support wound healing; and CNM-ZnAg, a broad-spectrum antiviral and antibacterial agent to treat infection disease, such as COVID-19 and to provide immune support for symptom resolution. It also markets and distributes dietary supplements comprising rMetx, an aqueous zinc-silver ion dietary supplement; and KHC46, an aqueous gold dietary supplement of very low-concentration Au nanoparticles. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

