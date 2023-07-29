Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) and American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII) Critical Analysis

American Heritage International (OTCMKTS:AHII – Get Free Report) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) are both consumer goods companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Heritage International and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 11.63% -127.84% 16.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of American Heritage International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Heritage International 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 1 8 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Heritage International and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $111.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.56%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Heritage International and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Heritage International N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) N/A Philip Morris International $80.67 billion 1.92 $9.05 billion $5.17 19.32

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than American Heritage International. American Heritage International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Philip Morris International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats American Heritage International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Heritage International

American Heritage International Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells premium disposable electronic cigarettes under the American Heritage and America's Original E-Cig brand names. The company was formerly known as Cumberland Hills Ltd. and changed its name to American Heritage International Inc. in August 2013. American Heritage International Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches. It also offers wellness and healthcare products. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

