Head to Head Review: Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) & Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Shutterstock shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Shutterstock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Onfolio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shutterstock and Onfolio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shutterstock $827.83 million 2.21 $76.10 million $2.26 22.41 Onfolio $2.22 million 2.46 -$4.23 million ($1.31) -0.82

Analyst Recommendations

Shutterstock has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shutterstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shutterstock and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shutterstock 0 2 3 0 2.60 Onfolio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shutterstock currently has a consensus target price of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.46%. Onfolio has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.37%. Given Onfolio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Onfolio is more favorable than Shutterstock.

Profitability

This table compares Shutterstock and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shutterstock 9.76% 26.63% 13.92% Onfolio -313.89% -22,694.82% -19,125.09%

Summary

Shutterstock beats Onfolio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc., a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, TurboSquid,PremiumBeat brand names, as well as Application programming interface to enhance workflow and project management needs, and search capabilities. It serves corporate professionals and organizations, media and broadcast companies, and small and medium-sized businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

