Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Critical Comparison

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Leafbuyer Technologies -13.40% N/A -30.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondee and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mondee currently has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.10%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Leafbuyer Technologies.

13.9% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of Mondee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mondee and Leafbuyer Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $159.35 million 4.32 -$90.24 million ($1.29) -6.49 Leafbuyer Technologies $3.81 million 1.66 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mondee.

Summary

Mondee beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of leisure travel and gig economy workers, vacation homes, hotels, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

