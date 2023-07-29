Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $566.64, but opened at $523.82. Chemed shares last traded at $513.15, with a volume of 21,596 shares trading hands.

The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.84 EPS. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chemed by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after buying an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at $71,705,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $541.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.