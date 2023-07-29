Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $90.00. The company traded as low as $70.51 and last traded at $73.10, with a volume of 555167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PI. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $59,649.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,597.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,258. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Impinj by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

