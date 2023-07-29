Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $2.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPPMF. Scotiabank lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.72.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

