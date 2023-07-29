CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.63, but opened at $133.57. CONMED shares last traded at $125.77, with a volume of 16,957 shares traded.

The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $224,077.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $584,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,868 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CONMED by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CONMED by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CONMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

