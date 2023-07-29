Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

