Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

