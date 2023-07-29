Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.