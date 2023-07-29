Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.