STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $234.16 and last traded at $231.14, with a volume of 346111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.17.

STERIS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 215.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.