StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of WMC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 726.41 and a quick ratio of 726.41.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -14.88%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.
