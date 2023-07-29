StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of WMC opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 726.41 and a quick ratio of 726.41.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -14.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

