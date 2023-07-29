First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

BUSE stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.43 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after acquiring an additional 127,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,422,000 after purchasing an additional 72,694 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

