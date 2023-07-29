Yellow Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,677 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the average daily volume of 662 put options.

Yellow Stock Performance

YELL opened at $0.71 on Friday. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 3,022,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,771,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,301,762.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 979,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 394,763 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yellow by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Yellow by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

