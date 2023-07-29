Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

