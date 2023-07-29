Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.