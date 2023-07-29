InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.17.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.58%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
