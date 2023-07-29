InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.58%.

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,973,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

