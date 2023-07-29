Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after purchasing an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.