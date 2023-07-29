EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

