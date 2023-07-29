Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,912.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,431,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,228,000 after purchasing an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,775,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 254,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

