Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

