Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
