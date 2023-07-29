StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

