CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CCLP stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CSI Compressco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 169,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.