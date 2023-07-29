Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 3,182,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,850,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Specifically, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,601,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,554.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,780,985 shares of company stock worth $10,207,915. Corporate insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,630,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

