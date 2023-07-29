Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 663.80 ($8.51) and last traded at GBX 641 ($8.22), with a volume of 6246142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.80 ($8.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 676 ($8.67) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 740 ($9.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 627.89 ($8.05).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rentokil Initial

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5,260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 628.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 581.84.

In other news, insider David Frear purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,661.88). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

