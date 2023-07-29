Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 162,234 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 132,225 shares.The stock last traded at $74.87 and had previously closed at $69.70.

The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.39 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Strategic Education by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,695 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.94.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

