Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $95.25, but opened at $91.08. Albany International shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 23,332 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.56 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Albany International by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32.

About Albany International

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.