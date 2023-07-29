Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.