Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $545.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $521.18 and a 200-day moving average of $482.60. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.15.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,255,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,966 shares of company stock worth $48,933,432. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

