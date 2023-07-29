PetMed Express (PETS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect PetMed Express to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.40 million, a P/E ratio of 709.85 and a beta of 0.61. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,003.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PETS shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Articles

