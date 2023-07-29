Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in July

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.

Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile

Aedifica is a Regulated Real Estate Company under Belgian law specialised in European healthcare real estate, particularly in elderly care. Aedifica has developed a portfolio of more than 620 sites in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Finland, Sweden, Ireland and Spain, worth more than 5.7 billion.

