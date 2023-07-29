Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in July

Aedifica NV/SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the June 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 227.0 days.
Aedifica NV/SA Price Performance
Shares of Aedifica NV/SA stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39. Aedifica NV/SA has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $99.00.
Aedifica NV/SA Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aedifica NV/SA
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.