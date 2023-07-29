Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $132.97 and last traded at $133.60. Approximately 180,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 599,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.17.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sun Communities by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

