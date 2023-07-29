Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $251.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.