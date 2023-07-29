Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum now has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. 189,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 373,234 shares.The stock last traded at $95.48 and had previously closed at $93.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

