Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. On average, analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

