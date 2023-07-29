Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 5.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 269,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,878,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $517,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 801,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,752,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at $958,053,009.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 720,000 shares of company stock worth $16,162,400 and sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

Asana Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. Asana’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

