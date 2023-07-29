ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in July

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,328,100 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 1,742,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ABMRF opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABN AMRO Bank
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.