ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ADF Group stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.88.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

