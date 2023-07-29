TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TrueCar Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.39. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $16,067,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 495,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 268,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

