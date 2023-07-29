Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $46,299.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares in the company, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 33,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 16.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1,371.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 117.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 346,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 187,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,714,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,645,000 after buying an additional 329,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

