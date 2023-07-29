Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 117.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

