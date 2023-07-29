Transocean (RIG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Transocean to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts expect Transocean to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transocean Stock Performance
Shares of Transocean stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.93. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.
