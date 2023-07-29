Centerspace (CSR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Centerspace to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CSR opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centerspace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centerspace by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Centerspace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

