Vitesse Energy (VTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. On average, analysts expect Vitesse Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VTS opened at $24.84 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Separately, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

