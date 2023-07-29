Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $4.25-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.25-$4.43 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $72.10 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 204,757 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 202,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

