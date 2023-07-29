TETRA Technologies (TTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. TETRA Technologies has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.