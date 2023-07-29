ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. On average, analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

ZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after buying an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

