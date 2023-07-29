Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 56.7%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Accor Stock Performance
Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.
Accor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Accor
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.