Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Increases By 56.7%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Accor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Accor

A number of brokerages have commented on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Accor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accor to €37.90 ($42.11) in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

